Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 19,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.15 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.70%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 176.10%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.