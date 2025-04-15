Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.88 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 187.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,793 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $243,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16,416.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,553,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $29.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.