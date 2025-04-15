Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $16.93 Million Stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,513,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $16,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $139,782.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 837,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,635,919. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 46,866 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $546,457.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,161,472 shares in the company, valued at $36,862,763.52. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,017,441 shares of company stock worth $11,448,097 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.21 million, a PE ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.