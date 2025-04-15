Invesco Ltd. Buys 367,272 Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,626,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,272 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Informatica were worth $68,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Informatica by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 826.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,484,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 34.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,677,000 after purchasing an additional 311,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Informatica by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Informatica

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $209,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 328,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,565.82. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of INFA opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Informatica Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.55 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Informatica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Informatica from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush cut shares of Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Informatica from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.15.

Informatica Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

