Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,163 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ARM were worth $64,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ARM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARM by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ARM by 89.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ARM by 21.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,265,000 after buying an additional 228,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 333.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of ARM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.76.

ARM Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $105.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.24, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $188.75.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

