Fmr LLC Increases Stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,906,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377,815 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.11% of The Pennant Group worth $103,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,977,000 after acquiring an additional 223,919 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 2,635.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,198,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 85,496 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 414,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 41,648 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

The Pennant Group stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $903.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNTG shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also

