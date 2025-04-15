Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 468.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,394,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $60,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,352,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,757,000 after buying an additional 4,270,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,929,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,238,000. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Mattel by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,760,000 after purchasing an additional 545,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT stock opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $22.07.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.