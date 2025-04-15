Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,827 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $64,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Carvana by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Carvana by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CVNA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carvana from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $367,848.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,387,059.20. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $7,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,681,872.70. This trade represents a 28.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,810 shares of company stock worth $69,243,820. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVNA opened at $204.86 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $67.61 and a 1-year high of $292.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.48 and a beta of 3.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

