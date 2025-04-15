Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Position Cut by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,142 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth about $7,750,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,714,000 after acquiring an additional 173,274 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently -544.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin E. Bryant bought 4,200 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $469,320.60. This trade represents a 43.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,855.20. The trade was a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

