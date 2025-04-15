Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Holdings Raised by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after buying an additional 87,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the third quarter worth $790,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cognex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $222,662.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,445.18. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CGNX. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cognex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cognex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cognex from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Cognex Stock Up 2.1 %

CGNX stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.56. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

