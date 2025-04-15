Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American Financial Group from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

American Financial Group stock opened at $128.81 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.87.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 20.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Gregory G. Joseph bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.00 per share, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,717. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.