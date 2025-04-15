17,284 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI opened at $155.52 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.14 and a 1 year high of $192.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HLI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.