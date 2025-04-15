Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $2.32 Million Position in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 101,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sable Offshore by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,486,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,832,000 after buying an additional 665,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sable Offshore by 74.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,557,000 after buying an additional 677,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sable Offshore by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,155,000 after buying an additional 177,971 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sable Offshore by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sable Offshore by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 107,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sable Offshore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Sable Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of SOC stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.50.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

