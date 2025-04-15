Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 11,420 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.78. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.09 and a twelve month high of $131.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.23.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

