Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $247.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.41 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.73.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.8888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

