Scotia Capital Inc. Has $486,000 Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9,843.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,864,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795,792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,478,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,656,000 after purchasing an additional 92,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $348,249,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,482,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,969,000 after buying an additional 363,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,220,000 after buying an additional 1,086,308 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $597,239.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,737.92. The trade was a 95.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $5,952,353.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,973 shares of company stock worth $29,370,872 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.22. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 514.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.29.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

