Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 4.4 %

BATS FNOV opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $832.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

