Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at $3,494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enovis by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 80,165 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 75,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. Enovis Co. has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.86.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $560.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.14 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

