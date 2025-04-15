Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,251,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,796,000 after purchasing an additional 81,495 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,363,000 after buying an additional 202,487 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,938,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,272,000 after acquiring an additional 581,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,340,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,448,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,319,000 after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.47 and a 52 week high of $125.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,385,250. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $1,539,773.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,661.60. This trade represents a 29.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,343 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,337 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

