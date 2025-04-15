Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 507,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 25,347 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 24.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 650,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 127,219 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

