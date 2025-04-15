Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 417 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $356.04 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $311.41 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

