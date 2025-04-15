Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,426 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 80,235 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $17.33.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $115.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.46 million. Analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

