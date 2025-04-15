Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPNG. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Coupang by 11,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on shares of Coupang and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

NYSE CPNG opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66.

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $5,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,719,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,286,034.03. The trade was a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $194,387.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,801.88. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

