Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 42,658 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,658 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in 2seventy bio were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in 2seventy bio during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 2seventy bio by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in 2seventy bio by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other 2seventy bio news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Master Kynam sold 5,142,111 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $25,350,607.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Baird III sold 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $25,205.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,549,118.30. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,152,093 shares of company stock valued at $25,400,018 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSVT stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 207.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSVT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of 2seventy bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

