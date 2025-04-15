Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 14,740 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 467.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,558,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,208,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,001 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 811,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 366,512 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PTEN. Raymond James cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,549,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,330.09. This represents a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $357,265.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,224.50. This represents a 36.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.96%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

