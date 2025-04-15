Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $679,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

