Scotia Capital Inc. Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3,156.7% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT stock opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $844.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $49.12.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

