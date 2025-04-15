Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $49.42 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,320,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 67,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPT stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $40.50.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

