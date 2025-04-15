8,849 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,032,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 89,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 273,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 3.1 %
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.02. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.85.
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.