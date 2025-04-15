Savvy Advisors Inc. Takes $309,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,123,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,365,992,000 after buying an additional 10,434,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,816,000 after acquiring an additional 398,467 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,236,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,349,000 after purchasing an additional 229,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,958,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,184,000 after purchasing an additional 377,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 763,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,724,455.94. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,557,799.42. This trade represents a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

