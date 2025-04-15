Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $329,000 Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Savvy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

