Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys 542 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,273,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 303.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 40,676 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,638,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,222,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.69. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

