Savvy Advisors Inc. Sells 493 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Savvy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $1,761,252.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. The trade was a 32.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $159.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.77 and a 200 day moving average of $160.54. The company has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $177.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

