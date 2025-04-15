Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,286 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,334,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,269,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,411,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,486,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,988,000 after acquiring an additional 67,896 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 721,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,364,000 after acquiring an additional 65,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XCEM stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.81. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

