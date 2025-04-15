Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 424 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $28.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

