Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in Liquidia by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Stock Up 2.7 %

LQDA opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72. Liquidia Co. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $16.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 163.21% and a negative net margin of 765.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LQDA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

In other Liquidia news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,259. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

