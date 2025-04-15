IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in IQVIA by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

Shares of IQV opened at $150.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.97 and a 52 week high of $252.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

