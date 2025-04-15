Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 7,090 Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,090 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 98.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Core Natural Resources by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,044 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,609,000 after acquiring an additional 31,310 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $134.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Core Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $595.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.50 million. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised Core Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Core Natural Resources from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core Natural Resources news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 8,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $663,769.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,104.40. This trade represents a 39.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

