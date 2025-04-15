Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Griffon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,375,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $454,406,000 after purchasing an additional 177,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Griffon by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,914,000 after buying an additional 61,210 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,582,000 after buying an additional 236,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,463,000 after acquiring an additional 30,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,914,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,984. The trade was a 8.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of GFF stock opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a return on equity of 120.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. Analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GFF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GFF

About Griffon

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.