Fmr LLC Sells 35,954 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,317,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,954 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $128,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Novartis by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 519.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Novartis Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NVS opened at $109.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $223.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $3.8695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

