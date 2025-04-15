Cerity Partners LLC Sells 9,335 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,626 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 889 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 41.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $36.12.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

In other news, Director C. David Cush acquired 5,000 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,900.33. This trade represents a 35.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

