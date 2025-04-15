Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,878,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,544 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $117,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.