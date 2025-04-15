United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.91, for a total value of $3,649,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,373.07. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,424. The trade was a 22.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,994,480 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $284.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.58. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $230.39 and a 1-year high of $417.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.