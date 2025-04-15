Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,857 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 294.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 193.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 60,292 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Legacy Housing Profile

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

