Growth Stocks To Research – April 12th

Blackstone, BlackRock, Apollo Global Management, Novo Nordisk A/S, Prologis, Welltower, and CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies that are expected to grow their earnings at an above-average rate compared to the market overall. These companies typically reinvest their profits into further expansion rather than paying dividends, attracting investors who prioritize capital appreciation over immediate income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $127.19. 7,805,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $20.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $879.39. 962,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,293. The stock has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $745.55 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $942.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $987.97.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,257,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,808. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.45. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NVO traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.76. 11,381,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803,135. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

PLD traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,480,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $132.57.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.66. 2,651,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,108. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.95 and a 200 day moving average of $136.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 91.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

CRWV stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.75. 5,564,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,504,139. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $64.62.

