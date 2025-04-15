Fmr LLC Acquires 1,585,839 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585,839 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $106,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $869,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41,161 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Celsius by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Celsius Trading Up 0.1 %

Celsius stock opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $543,947.82. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.