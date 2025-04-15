iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2,206.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $56.27.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

