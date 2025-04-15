28,682 Shares in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVX. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 37.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in V2X during the third quarter worth $990,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in V2X in the third quarter valued at $706,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in V2X by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X Stock Performance

NYSE:VVX opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65. V2X, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.08 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.08, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on V2X in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V2X currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

