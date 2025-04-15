Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,218,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,647,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,826,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,920,000 after buying an additional 129,490 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $40,533,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Hubbell by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,510,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,704,000 after acquiring an additional 92,954 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.38.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $349.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $299.43 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.69 and a 200-day moving average of $411.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

