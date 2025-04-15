Ecommerce Stocks To Research – April 13th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, GameStop, and Regal Rexnord are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies primarily engaged in buying and selling goods or services online. These stocks often include businesses that run digital marketplaces, online retail sites, or provide supportive technologies such as payment processing and logistics solutions, allowing them to capitalize on the growth of digital commerce. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.81. The stock had a trading volume of 25,491,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,636,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average is $89.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

NYSE CL traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.99. 5,664,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587,585. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.65.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW stock traded up $32.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $992.88. 395,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $874.98 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $993.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,072.13.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.34. 10,918,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,354,994. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.35 and a beta of -0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86. GameStop has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

RRX stock traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $99.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,409. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $185.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.80.

